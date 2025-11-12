Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.85% to Rs 9.65 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.656.953.733.740.270.200.080.050.070.04

