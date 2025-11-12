Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.85% to Rs 9.65 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.656.95 39 OPM %3.733.74 -PBDT0.270.20 35 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.070.04 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 20.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 595 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,850 mark; IT shares rally

Ashok Leyland Q2 PAT rises marginally to Rs 771 cr YoY

BLS Intl soars after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 175 cr

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story