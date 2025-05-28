Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 3.91 crore

Net loss of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.28% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.28% to Rs 19.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.917.7119.9727.098.959.999.1112.920.090.400.622.18-0.030.270.121.68-0.130.330.011.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News