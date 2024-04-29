Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 675.80 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 21.85% to Rs 128.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 675.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3967.10% to Rs 500.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.03% to Rs 2423.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1400.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales675.80498.13 36 2423.711400.75 73 OPM %58.4051.47 -62.2029.29 - PBDT179.15142.27 26 690.9828.69 2308 PBT172.17138.56 24 670.5717.82 3663 NP128.64105.57 22 500.6612.31 3967

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

