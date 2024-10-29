Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 60.53% to Rs 10.90 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries rose 303.13% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.53% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.906.79 61 OPM %17.809.87 -PBDT1.960.64 206 PBT1.630.33 394 NP1.290.32 303

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki shares drop 6% as Q2 nos miss estimates; profit down 17% YoY

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to citizens aged above 70 years

TCS signs 15-year deal with Irish govt to manage pensions of 800K workers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds, up 300 pts at 80,300; Nifty atop 24,400; Maruti sinks 6%

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story