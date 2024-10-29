Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.53% to Rs 10.90 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries rose 303.13% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.53% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.906.7917.809.871.960.641.630.331.290.32

