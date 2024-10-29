Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 267.95 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 37.32% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 267.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.267.95218.3045.5342.51127.5197.2390.2264.7866.9048.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News