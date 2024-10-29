BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.04% to Rs 721.28 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 53.95% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.04% to Rs 721.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 480.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales721.28480.71 50 OPM %7.629.74 -PBDT50.7539.57 28 PBT39.2830.33 30 NP27.6517.96 54
