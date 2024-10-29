BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.04% to Rs 721.28 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 53.95% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.04% to Rs 721.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 480.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.721.28480.717.629.7450.7539.5739.2830.3327.6517.96

