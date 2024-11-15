Sparc Electrex standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.58% to Rs 1.34 croreNet profit of Sparc Electrex declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.58% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.96 40 OPM %3.7310.42 -PBDT0.020.10 -80 PBT0.020.10 -80 NP0.020.07 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News