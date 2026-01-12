SPARC gains as board to mull fund raising on 14 Jan'26

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) added 2.23% to Rs 135.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, to consider raising funds through a preferential issue of securities.

The board will evaluate a proposal to raise funds through a preferential issue, including convertible warrants, to an identified member of the promoter group, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, consents and permissions, including from the companys shareholders as well as the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally, through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.