Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 22.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 22.90% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.10% to Rs 21.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 436.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

