Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 22.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 7.09% to Rs 103.01 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 22.90% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.10% to Rs 21.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 436.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.0196.19 7 436.25404.70 8 OPM %14.7914.45 -16.6417.32 - PBDT15.5815.24 2 77.6177.16 1 PBT2.563.88 -34 28.6135.26 -19 NP2.393.10 -23 21.7229.39 -26

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

