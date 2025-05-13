Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 14.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 1451.81 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 14.67% to Rs 1762.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 1451.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1338.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 4241.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4284.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 4578.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4376.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1451.811338.564578.344376.4687.0895.9989.4496.351251.501339.894076.654176.141248.351337.894067.174167.981762.591537.114241.414284.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News