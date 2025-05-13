Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 14.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 14.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 1451.81 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 14.67% to Rs 1762.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 1451.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1338.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 4241.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4284.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 4578.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4376.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1451.811338.56 8 4578.344376.46 5 OPM %87.0895.99 -89.4496.35 - PBDT1251.501339.89 -7 4076.654176.14 -2 PBT1248.351337.89 -7 4067.174167.98 -2 NP1762.591537.11 15 4241.414284.83 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlog Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.96% in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story