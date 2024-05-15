Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Peninsula Land Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and RBZ Jewellers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2024.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 174 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5580 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd crashed 5.34% to Rs 66.69. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 5.07% to Rs 188.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5336 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 35.34. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41524 shares in the past one month.

RBZ Jewellers Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 130.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15999 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

