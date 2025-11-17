Spenta International standalone net profit declines 95.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.09% to Rs 10.98 crore

Net profit of Spenta International declined 95.06% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.09% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.9813.574.0110.100.221.160.010.930.040.81

