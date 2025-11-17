Konark Synthetic standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 9.85 crore

Net profit of Konark Synthetic declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.8510.380.5111.18-0.470.42-0.490.180.130.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News