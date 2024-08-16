Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SpiceJet consolidated net profit declines 19.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 1646.21 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet declined 19.90% to Rs 158.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 1646.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1917.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1646.211917.43 -14 OPM %2.9713.84 -PBDT330.49405.93 -19 PBT158.19197.63 -20 NP158.31197.65 -20

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

