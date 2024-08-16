Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 50.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 158.45 crore

Net profit of Midland Microfin rose 50.09% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 158.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales158.45106.32 49 OPM %62.3562.04 -PBDT33.0422.15 49 PBT31.9921.36 50 NP24.0316.01 50

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

