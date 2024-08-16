Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net Loss of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.41 -61 OPM %-743.75-31.71 -PBDT-1.23-0.12 -925 PBT-1.37-0.12 -1042 NP-1.33-0.12 -1008

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty 150 pts; Ola Electric zooms 16%

US September visa bulletin: Diversity visa numbers released for DV-2024

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story