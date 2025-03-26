SpiceJet launches 24 new domestic flights for its Summer 2025

SpiceJet today announced the launch of 24 new domestic flights as part of its Summer 2025 schedule. The airline is expanding its network by adding three new destinations - Tuticorin, Porbandar, and Dehradun - while introducing new routes to enhance connectivity across the country.

The airline will commence operations on these new routes in a phased manner from 30 March 2025, with bookings now open.

Tuticorin will be connected to Chennai and Bengaluru, with a daily direct flight to Bengaluru and twice-daily flights to Chennai, offering passengers the convenience of same-day return travel.

This summer, travellers from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai will enjoy seamless access to the picturesque and cool retreat of Dehradun, with direct SpiceJet flights connecting them to the serene foothills of the Himalayas.

Porbandar will be exclusively connected to Mumbai with a non-stop flight operating twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) from 01 April 2025.

Further expanding its domestic footprint, SpiceJet will introduce new flights on the Ahmedabad-Srinagar and Pune-Varanasi sectors while also reconnecting Bengaluru with Goa and Pune with Chennai, offering passengers greater travel options.

