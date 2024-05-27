SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 68.62 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 25.37% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 68.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.71% to Rs 11.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.01% to Rs 199.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

68.6255.18199.25284.675.428.925.008.476.785.9719.2335.705.935.1516.1032.924.253.3911.7523.84

