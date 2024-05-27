Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 68.62 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 25.37% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 68.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.71% to Rs 11.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.01% to Rs 199.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.6255.18 24 199.25284.67 -30 OPM %5.428.92 -5.008.47 - PBDT6.785.97 14 19.2335.70 -46 PBT5.935.15 15 16.1032.92 -51 NP4.253.39 25 11.7523.84 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Housing gains as Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 320 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Panama Petrochem surges as Q4 PAT grows 20% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story