SPML Infra secures Rs 205-crore credit from PSU Bank

SPML Infra said that it has secured enhanced credit facilities worth Rs 205 crore from a major Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) bank.

The sanction, primarily in the form of non-fund-based instruments such as Bank Guarantees (BGs), underscores the companys financial credibility and operational resilience.

The facility is expected to significantly boost SPML Infras execution capabilities across water, power, and civil infrastructure segments. It will support the issuance of performance guarantees, bid securities, and advance payment guaranteesessential tools for the smooth and timely execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (epc) contracts.

The enhanced financial support positions the company to pursue larger-scale projects and further strengthen stakeholder confidence...

Subhash Sethi, Chairman of SPML Infra, commented: The availability of this facility will not only strengthen our operational capabilities but also enable us to participate in large-value projects across sectors. Through this enhanced financial support, SPML Infra will expand its project portfolio while further reinforcing the trust and confidence of our clients, suppliers, partners, and stakeholders. We extend our sincere gratitude to Bank for their unwavering trust and continued support in our long-term growth journey. SPML Infra is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, which inter alia includes water management, water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, power generation, transmission and distribution, solid waste management, and other civil infrastructure.