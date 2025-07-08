Prostarm Info Systems rallies on plans to set up BESS manufacturing facility in Haryana

Prostarm Info Systems jumped 5.41% to Rs 164.50 after the company announced plans to establish its first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing facility in Reliance MET City, Jhajjar, Haryana.

The company stated that this initiative marks a key milestone in its commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities in the battery energy storage solutions segment.

According to an exchange filing, for the proposed expansion, the company has secured a 9-year leasefrom May 2025 to April 2034for a land parcel measuring 3,912.15 sq. meters, which includes a covered shed area of 34,000 sq. ft.

The total planned capital expenditure for the project is Rs 25 crore. This will cover the setup of advanced plant and machinery, office infrastructure, HVAC systems, power capacity upgrades, anti-static flooring, warehousing, and other essential infrastructure required for high-end assembly and integration. The plant will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.2 GWh, enabling Prostarm to meet large-scale demand across multiple sectors.

The BESS unit will cater to both Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Utility-scale applications. The facility is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY26 and will support Indias growing demand for energy storage solutions, which is being driven by the countrys ambitious renewable energy targets. The company noted that Indias battery energy storage system (BESS) market is projected to expand to 66 GW by 2032 from less than 0.2 GW currently, reflecting a sevenfold increase in capacity, according to industry sources. The widespread adoption of BESS could help avoid over 2,000 mn tonnes of CO2 emission. The planned addition of 44+ GW of BESS capacity by 2030 is a critical step towards integrating renewable energy and enhancing grid stability. Indias BESS market is expanding due to the surge in renewable capacity as the country progress towards its 2030 renewable energy mission.

Ram Agarwal, Whole Time Director and CEO said, "This strategic expansion marks our entry into the fast-growing BESS segment, which is a natural extension of our core expertise in power electronics. With this facility, the company aims to become one of Indias few OEMs manufacturing BESS solutions, allowing us to directly supply to EPC contractors and developers, thereby opening up significant new revenue opportunities. We believe this strategic expansion positions Prostarm at the forefront of Indias energy transformation. In BESS, the Company already secured 22 MWh order from Adani Electricity Mumbai for design, supply, installation, commissioning and testing having contract value of Rs. 52 Crs approx. and another LOI from Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited for 120 MWh on BOOT model with monthly rental of Rs. 4.44 lacs/MW for period of 12 years.

Prostram Info Systems, founded in 2008, is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements. On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.6% to Rs 23.31 crore on an 11.9% increase in revenue to Rs 257.87 crore in FY25 over FY24.