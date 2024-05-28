Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 154.35% to Rs 20.17 crore

Net profit of Sprayking declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 154.35% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 217.65% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 425.92% to Rs 101.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

20.177.93101.6619.3315.9122.4515.1113.142.761.7514.372.432.031.7212.432.321.071.115.401.70

