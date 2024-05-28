Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 154.35% to Rs 20.17 crore

Net profit of Sprayking declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 154.35% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 217.65% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 425.92% to Rs 101.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.177.93 154 101.6619.33 426 OPM %15.9122.45 -15.1113.14 - PBDT2.761.75 58 14.372.43 491 PBT2.031.72 18 12.432.32 436 NP1.071.11 -4 5.401.70 218

First Published: May 28 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

