Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 154.35% to Rs 20.17 croreNet profit of Sprayking declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 154.35% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 217.65% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 425.92% to Rs 101.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
