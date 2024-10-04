Sprayking Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Heubach Colorants India Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd and G G Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2024. Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Heubach Colorants India Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd and G G Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sprayking Ltd soared 13.26% to Rs 16.31 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd surged 11.83% to Rs 582.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 561 shares in the past one month.

Heubach Colorants India Ltd spiked 10.67% to Rs 618.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9744 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd jumped 10.41% to Rs 24.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd spurt 9.83% to Rs 1.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

