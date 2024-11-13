U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 73.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 27.25 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 73.53% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.2524.528.556.853.512.821.580.911.180.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News