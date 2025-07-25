Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1640 cr from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1640 cr from Ministry of Defence

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Bharat Electronics has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs. 1640 crore (excluding taxes) for supply of Air Defence Fire Control Radars to Indian Army. These indigenous radars designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL provide effective defence against air threats during day and night under all weather conditions. These radars having inbuilt ECM capabilities are used for surveillance, acquisition, tracking of air targets and control of air defence guns for effective neutralization. The system is modular by design and is easy to deploy, operate and maintain

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

