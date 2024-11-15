Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 36.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.51% to Rs 170.24 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 36.90% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.51% to Rs 170.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 225.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.170.24225.5017.0111.6237.7628.0235.8425.4225.3018.48

