Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 13.77 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 14.29% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.7716.6920.3328.165.296.974.696.355.444.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News