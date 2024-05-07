Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRF consolidated net profit declines 24.93% in the March 2024 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit declines 24.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 3505.92 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 24.93% to Rs 422.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 3505.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3719.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.23% to Rs 1335.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2162.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 12910.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14591.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3505.923719.30 -6 12910.3514591.82 -12 OPM %19.8525.05 -20.0224.19 - PBDT629.21888.03 -29 2364.843399.31 -30 PBT443.32733.39 -40 1692.222823.99 -40 NP422.21562.45 -25 1335.712162.34 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SRF incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Nifty below 22,300 level, metal shares lose sheen

ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

Nifty breaches 22,000 level, broader mkt fall continues

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves Rs 15 cr investment in setting up unit for tiles adhesive

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves increase in investment of Keronite Tiles

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves increase in investment in Kajaria Plywood

Tata Elxsi collaborates with Arm

Nifty ends near 22,300; realty shares tumbles

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story