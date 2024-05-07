Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi collaborates with Arm

Tata Elxsi collaborates with Arm

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
To accelerate software development cycles for next-generation vehicles

Tata Elxsi has collaborated with Arm, the global semiconductor designs and software platform to offer advance solutions on the latest Arm processor, which will help automotive OEMs and Tier-1s fast track their transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Automotive architectures are evolving from a distributed and domain-based paradigm to SDV, which includes the use of high-performance computing (HPC). This evolution requires a strategic shift in software development, validation, and deployment philosophies. Tata Elxsi brings its extensive portfolio of SDV solutions through Tata Elxsi AVENIR, a SOAFEE-based software suite that enables the development, integration, building, testing, and deployment of applications entirely on the cloud with ease for OEMs and suppliers. Through this technology collaboration, Tata Elxsi will make this software suite available on the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology that will power the high-performance requirements of next-generation vehicles.

Tata Elxsi AVENIR includes a cloud-native development and validation environment, that enables seamless collaboration to develop and validate SDV functionalities, a Connected Digital Twin Framework, which enables easier adoption and management of digital twins and a pre-integrated subscription management software. This allows end users to subscribe to automotive features on demand.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

