SRF standalone net profit rises 61.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 2751.33 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 61.10% to Rs 362.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 225.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 2751.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2615.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2751.332615.8724.5318.74652.67461.75482.56303.36362.66225.11

