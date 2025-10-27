Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRF standalone net profit rises 61.10% in the September 2025 quarter

SRF standalone net profit rises 61.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 2751.33 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 61.10% to Rs 362.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 225.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 2751.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2615.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2751.332615.87 5 OPM %24.5318.74 -PBDT652.67461.75 41 PBT482.56303.36 59 NP362.66225.11 61

