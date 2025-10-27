Welspun Specialty jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Welspun Specialty Solutions rallied 7.14% to Rs 40.80 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 9.65 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 6.35 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 42.8% to Rs 239.08 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 29.96% to Rs 233.06 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 179.33 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 179.03 core (up 92.71% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 12.13 crore (up 1.42% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q2 FY26, power & fuel expenses jumped 22.31% YoY to Rs 18.97 crore while consumption of stores and spares rose 10.14% YoY to Rs 13.04 crore.

For the first half of FY26, the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 8.90 crore in H1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 33.65% to Rs 440.40 crore in H1 FY26 as compared with Rs 329.52 crore in H1 FY25. Welspun Specialty Solutions is a multi-product manufacturer of Billet, Rolled Bar, Black Bar, Ingot, Bloom and Seamless Pipe and Tubes. The company primarily generates its revenue from sale of stainless steel (SS) bars, SS pipes and tubes (including billet, rolled bar, black bar, ingot, bloom and seamless pipe and tubes).