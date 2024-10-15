Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 619.36 points or 1.84% at 32980.19 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.86%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.8%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.53%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.44%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.89%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.86%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.84%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.17%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.07%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.1%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 369.86 or 0.65% at 57002.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.53 points or 0.03% at 16739.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.9 points or 0.25% at 25064.05.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 137.01 points or 0.17% at 81836.04.

On BSE,1937 shares were trading in green, 1955 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News