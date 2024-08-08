Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 17.00 crore

Net Loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.0022.92 -26 OPM %0-2.05 -PBDT-0.52-1.32 61 PBT-0.82-1.61 49 NP-0.96-1.83 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 8: Sensex sheds 581 pts; Nifty ends at 24,117; RBI maintains repo rates

Meet 41-year-old Cuban wrestler, who won 5 Olympic Gold medals in Wrestling

25% GenZ up for new-age jobs, 43% ready to give up work-life balance: Study

New UPI feature to allow multiple users to use one account for transactions

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys South Bombay mansion for over Rs 400 cr

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story