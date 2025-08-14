Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 119.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.40% to Rs 72.72 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 119.08% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.40% to Rs 72.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.72.7250.368.119.536.843.945.192.263.791.73

