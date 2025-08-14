Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.09% to Rs 9.03 crore

Net profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 85.92% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.09% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.0353.41-1.552.000.151.090.130.940.100.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News