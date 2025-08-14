Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 59.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics declined 59.02% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.419.526.4810.190.340.880.250.610.250.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News