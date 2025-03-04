Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welga Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 59.81% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Welga Foods reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.81% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.475.30 60 OPM %9.33-8.11 -PBDT0.51-0.79 LP PBT0.45-0.85 LP NP0.45-1.37 LP

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

