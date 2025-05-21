Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 290.28% in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 290.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 110.97% to Rs 227.57 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 290.28% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 110.97% to Rs 227.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.93% to Rs 55.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.23% to Rs 528.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales227.57107.87 111 528.13342.42 54 OPM %14.9211.79 -15.4212.16 - PBDT38.539.72 296 87.8943.53 102 PBT33.037.06 368 74.3434.61 115 NP24.086.17 290 55.0026.97 104

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

