SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 290.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 110.97% to Rs 227.57 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 290.28% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 110.97% to Rs 227.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.93% to Rs 55.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.23% to Rs 528.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

227.57107.87528.13342.4214.9211.7915.4212.1638.539.7287.8943.5333.037.0674.3434.6124.086.1755.0026.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News