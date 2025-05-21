Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 135.50 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 2.82% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 135.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.99% to Rs 69.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 520.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

135.50 122.29 520.09 421.68 17.68 22.42 18.37 22.18 25.07 28.07 99.58 97.35 23.80 25.56 93.64 89.68 17.59 18.10 69.33 65.41

