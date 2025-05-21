Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.58% to Rs 38.13 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 3.05% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 38.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 112.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

