Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 4.58% to Rs 38.13 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 3.05% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 38.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 112.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.1339.96 -5 112.71129.42 -13 OPM %19.2217.94 -24.9521.63 - PBDT5.063.93 29 17.0917.56 -3 PBT2.681.72 56 7.989.84 -19 NP1.691.64 3 5.565.33 4

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

