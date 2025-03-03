Bajaj Auto achieves 2% growth in Feb sales

Sell 3.52 lakh units

Bajaj Auto reported sales of 3,52,071 units in month of February 2025 compared to 3,46,662 units in February 2024, recording a growth of 2%. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,83,415 units (down 11% YoY) and exports of 1,68,656 units (up 21% YoY).

The company sold 2,99,418 two-wheelers (up 2% YoY) and 52,653 commercial vehicles (up 1% YoY) in the month of February 2025.

