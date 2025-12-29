Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Litestyle by PNG onboards Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador

Litestyle by PNG onboards Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Litestyle by PNG, the contemporary lightweight fine jewellery brand from PNG Jewellers, has announced Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador, marking a key step in strengthening the brand's connection with India's future jewellery consumers.

Speaking on the larger vision behind Litestyle, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers, said, Litestyle by PNG is a conscious and long-term effort to bridge our existing customers with future customers. While PNG has earned trust across generations, it is equally important for us to stay relevant to the way younger consumers think, shop and express themselves today. Litestyle has been created as a modern retail format with a strong omnichannel presence, designed around everyday moments rather than only traditional occasions. This is not a short-term style initiative, but a serious business vertical under the PNG umbrella, with dedicated focus on merchandising, planning, marketing and digital platforms. The encouraging response to our pilot stores has given us confidence to scale the brand in a structured manner across key markets.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

