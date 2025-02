India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 54.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.66% to Rs 304.25 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 54.29% to Rs 96.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.66% to Rs 304.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 208.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.304.25208.8772.0670.95127.3583.61124.3781.1696.1462.31

