Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 22.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 22.23% to Rs 97.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 920.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.920.40817.5113.3113.51142.32119.44129.06106.8097.9180.10

