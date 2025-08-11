Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 33.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 227.44 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 33.06% to Rs 63.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 227.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.227.44232.7595.6992.4986.4765.7785.3365.0563.5947.79

