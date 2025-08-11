Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 33.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 33.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 227.44 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 33.06% to Rs 63.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 227.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales227.44232.75 -2 OPM %95.6992.49 -PBDT86.4765.77 31 PBT85.3365.05 31 NP63.5947.79 33

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

