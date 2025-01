Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 87.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 718.76 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 87.68% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 718.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 651.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.718.76651.4014.5022.8496.94149.937.61113.419.0673.52

