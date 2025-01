Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit declines 17.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.95% to Rs 1868.31 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute declined 17.47% to Rs 238.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 289.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.95% to Rs 1868.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1334.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1868.311334.9726.7228.90480.04420.64382.50359.68238.80289.34

