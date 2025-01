Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.79% to Rs 22848.42 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 96.94% to Rs 57.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1888.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 22848.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25050.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22848.4225050.2313.4412.881581.213119.42575.562359.5657.831888.45

