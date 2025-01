GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 36834.73 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 27.76% to Rs 4081.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3194.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 36834.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34697.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36834.7334697.828.6012.133771.364947.042832.014074.774081.563194.62

