Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 10.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 10.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 3520.32 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 10.80% to Rs 318.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 3520.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3043.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3520.323043.75 16 OPM %12.0712.62 -PBDT426.17384.35 11 PBT426.17384.35 11 NP318.93287.85 11

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

