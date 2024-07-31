Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 3520.32 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 10.80% to Rs 318.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 3520.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3043.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3520.323043.7512.0712.62426.17384.35426.17384.35318.93287.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp