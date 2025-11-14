Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 10.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.90% to Rs 104.37 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 10.33% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.90% to Rs 104.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.104.37110.916.848.1512.4318.8710.8217.4813.0214.52

